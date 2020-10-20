wrestling / News
Note On MLW’s Testing Protocols, “Surprising” Names At Recent TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling is back to doing TV tapings for its return, with the company officially set to air new programming starting in November. And to this point, it seems MLW is handling its COVID-19 protocols in a proper manner.
Fightful Select reports that feedback from wrestlers within the company has been positive when it comes to MLW taking the necessary protocols to ensure their safety, which included talents taking part in their matches or segments and then returning to their hotels.
Fightful also notes that MLW brought in a CDC official to oversee the testing process for its talent.
To add to that, the site reports that there were “surprising, bigger names” involved in the MLW tapings that fans wouldn’t expect, although they didn’t name who those stars were.
