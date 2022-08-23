MLW News: Tickets On Sale For Fightland 2022 Tomorrow, Live Event This Week

– Tickets go on sale for MLW Fightland 2022 tomorrow. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale at 10 AM ER here for the October 30th show, which takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

– MLW’s next show is a live event on Saturday in El Paso, Texas. Scheduled for the show are Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Microman, Mads Krugger, The Samoan SWAT Team and more.