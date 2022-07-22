MLW To Debut In Atlanta In September With ‘Super Series’

Major League Wrestling has announced that they will debut in Atlanta this September with the new event MLW Super Series. It happens Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the press release:

MLW debuts in Atlanta this September with Super Series

Interpromotional fights highlight MLW’s debut in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling: SUPER SERIES presented by MLA will be live from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 20 countries around the world.

MLW will reveal the international promotions presented in the co-promoted supercard in the days ahead.

Buy tickets today at http://www.luchatickets.com

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

Start time of show: 6pm

Bouts will announce bouts for MLW’s Atlanta debut in the days and weeks ahead.

Scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

Mads Krugger

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Plus more!