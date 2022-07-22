wrestling / News
MLW To Debut In Atlanta In September With ‘Super Series’
Major League Wrestling has announced that they will debut in Atlanta this September with the new event MLW Super Series. It happens Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the press release:
MLW debuts in Atlanta this September with Super Series
Interpromotional fights highlight MLW’s debut in Atlanta
(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling: SUPER SERIES presented by MLA will be live from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.
The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 20 countries around the world.
MLW will reveal the international promotions presented in the co-promoted supercard in the days ahead.
Buy tickets today at http://www.luchatickets.com
Tickets can be purchased locally at:
Supermercado del Ahorro
Discolandia Plaza Fiesta
Start time of show: 6pm
Bouts will announce bouts for MLW’s Atlanta debut in the days and weeks ahead.
Scheduled to appear:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
World Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie
Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team
Mads Krugger
Mance Warner
Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club
Plus more!
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Nick Aldis Was Removed From NWA 74 World Title Match
- Road Dogg Criticizes AEW Barbed Wire Everywhere Match For Cage Flub
- SDCC: Mattel Unveils New WWE Elite Figures, WCW Nitro Display & More
- Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo