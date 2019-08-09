MLW To Honor Gary Hart At Dallas Event

Major League Wrestling has announced that it will honor late manager Gary Hart at their upcoming event in Dallas on September 7. Here’s a press release:

The late Gary Hart to be posthumously honored in Dallas on September 7

Legendary manager and matchmaker to be recognized for his contributions to the sport

DALLAS – The late, great Gary Hart will be posthumously recognized for his contributions to Dallas and professional wrestling on Saturday night September 7.

The late Mr. Hart will be honored by Major League Wrestling at the NYTEX Sports Centre where his sons Jason and Chad will be on hand as MLW pays tribute to the late matchmaker, manager and wrestler.

A genius in his field, Mr. Hart was the architect of World Class Championship Wrestling alongside the Von Erich family. His presence, sinister schemes and imagination forever changed the sport and Dallas Wrestling.

Known for managing the likes of Bruiser Brody, Gino Hernandez, Abdullah the Butcher, Don “the Spoiler” Jardine as well as creating the One Man Gang, Great Kabuki and Dingo Warrior among countless other memorable characters, Hart equally excelled at matchmaking and producing pro wrestling TV programming for World Class Championship Wrestling as well as TBS and in Australia for Jim Barnett.

A ferocious force ringside and in the booking office for promotions, Mr. Hart would end his career in 2004 in MLW. Mr. Hart ushered in a new generation that the sport would reckon with for years to come, including future World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki.

Mr. Hart passed away suddenly at the age of 66 on March 16, 2008 at his home in Dallas.

In 2018 Mr. Hart entered the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.

“I personally owe a debt of gratitude to Gary,” said MLW CEO and founder Court Bauer. “Without Gary Hart’s presence in my life as a mentor, there is no Major League Wrestling today. It is long overdue that he be honored in the city he helped to put on the map in this great sport.”

MLW invites you to join us Saturday night September 7 in the greater Dallas area as MLW celebrates the memory of a trailblazer in the sport.

Buy General Admission tickets starting at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

Confirmed for September 7:

FIRST-EVER WAR CHAMBER MATCH

The Von Erichs, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & ??? vs. CONTRA Unit

A tribute to Gary Hart

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Hart Foundation’s Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Brian Pillman Jr. • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Austin Aries • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Mance Warner • Timothy Thatcher • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loc • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

Matches and more wrestlers will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

VIP ticket holders special access starting at 5:30 p.m.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.