MLW To Launch Women’s Division Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that they will officially launch their women’s division next month, centered around Zeda Zhang. Here’s the press release:

MLW Women’s division to launch November 9 in Orlando

Special 4:00 bell time! Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWgo.com

ORLANDO — Zeda Zhang will break new ground in Major League Wrestling as she ushers in the women’s division November 9 in Orlando, Florida.

MLW today announced Zeda Zhang will fight in the first women’s division match at MLW: Blood & Thunder at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on November 9. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

The event has a special matinee bell time of 4:00pm with doors opening at 3:00pm to the general public.

Fans can buy tickets now at MLWgo.com.

Originally competing in MLW in 2018, the gifted Chinese American fighter has journeyed around the world over the last 16 months training in MMA and competing in China and throughout Asian in a quest to further enhance her skills.

Now the stage is set for Zeda Zhang’s return to Major League Wrestling with the first women’s match kicking off the division this fall in Orlando.

As for Zhang’s opponent, MLW can confirm league officials are in talks with an undisclosed female fighter to step into the MLW ring. More details are expected in the coming days.

See history made LIVE in Orlando on November 9.

Ticket prices range from $20-$50 with a limited number of Platinum Packages also available.

This event is an all ages event.

There is no dress code for this event but bring your signs as cameras will be rolling for MLW FUSION on beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy tickets starting at $20 at MLWgo.com.

Signed thus far for this card:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

Zeda Zhang vs. TBA

Mystery Box Battle Royal

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Zeda Zhang • Mance Warner • The Dynasty • Jimmy Havoc • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • World Middleweight Champion Teddy Hart • Brian Pillman Jr. • Zenshi and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWgo.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 4:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT GILT NIGHTCLUB:

GILT is Orlando’s largest upscale nightclub and considered one of the city’s top high-end destinations. Recently undergoing a $1.5 million renovation, GILT is a state-of-the-art venue.

GILT is located at 740 Bennett Rd. in Orlando.

Parking: The venue has a parking lot. Space is available on a first come, first serve basis. There is a small fee for parking at the venue’s lot. Valet parking is also available at GILT.