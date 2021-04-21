MLW To Return to Live Events With Fans in July

MLW is bring back live events with fans in attendance in July. MLW CEO Court Bauer announced on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion that May 5th will be the end of the current season of MLW, with the promotion’s next season kicking off July 10th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with fans in attendance. Tickets are now on sale here with Jacob Fatu, the Von Erich brothers, CONTRA Unit, Tom Lawlor, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, Calvin Tankman, Azteca Underground, Myron Reed and Gino Medina all advertised.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that the company is coming to VICE TV with library content starting in May. The May 5th episode of Fusion on DAZN, YouTube, Fubo TV, and BeIn Sport will feature Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship.