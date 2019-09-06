wrestling / News
MLW To Return To Dallas In January With Zero Hour
Major League Wrestling has announced that it will return to Dallas on January 11 with MLW Zero Hour, which will also serve as a Fusion taping. Here is a press release:
MLW returns to Dallas Saturday January 11, 2020 with FUSION TV taping
Tickets on sale this Tuesday September 11
DALLAS – With Major League Wrestling’s Dallas debut tomorrow night tracking to sellout, MLW today announced its return to the Dallas area.
MLW will return Saturday night January 11, 2020 to the NYTEX Sports Centre with MLW: ZERO HOUR.
Fans in attendance this Saturday night will have the first opportunity to exclusively purchase tickets to the January return.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Tuesday September 10 at 10 a.m. CT at http://www.MLWTickets.com.
The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]
Buy tickets starting this Tuesday September 10 at 10 a.m. CT at MLWTickets.com.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu • The Hart Foundation • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Douglas James • Jimmy Havoc • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loco • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets available at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.
MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:?
The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.
The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
DRIVING DIRECTIONS:
From I-30 West
Take I-30 West to I-35 North toward Denton
Take HWY 121 North toward DFW Airport
Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)
Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
From the West
Merge on NE Loop 820
Take TX-26/ Blvd 26 exit
Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
From the East
Take SH121 South and SH183 South (Airport Freeway)
Exit Precinct Line Road
Turn right on Precinct Line Road; heading north
Turn left on Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn left on Hawk Ave
NYTEX will be on your right
From the South
Take Loop 820 North
Exit 22A (Hwy 26 and FM 1938)
Slightly veer left and again to the right onto Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
From the North
Take I-35W South to Loop 820 South
Exit Davis Blvd (FM 1938)
Take right onto Mid-Cities Blvd
Turn right on Hawk before Birdville High School
NYTEX will be on your right
PARKING:
Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Takes WWE to Task for Taking Money for Saudi Arabia, Claims WWE Doesn’t ‘Care About Women’s Rights Issues’
- More Details On WWE’s Recent Writer Changes: Writers Will Be Brand Exclusive In October
- Jim Ross on How John Cena Was Initially Unimpressed With CM Punk, How Punk Overcame Being Seen as an ‘Indy Darling’
- Eric Bischoff on Renegade Being a ‘Cosplay Ultimate Warrior’ and Beating Arn Anderson For TV Title