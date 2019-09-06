MLW To Return To Dallas In January With Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced that it will return to Dallas on January 11 with MLW Zero Hour, which will also serve as a Fusion taping. Here is a press release:

MLW returns to Dallas Saturday January 11, 2020 with FUSION TV taping

Tickets on sale this Tuesday September 11

DALLAS – With Major League Wrestling’s Dallas debut tomorrow night tracking to sellout, MLW today announced its return to the Dallas area.

MLW will return Saturday night January 11, 2020 to the NYTEX Sports Centre with MLW: ZERO HOUR.

Fans in attendance this Saturday night will have the first opportunity to exclusively purchase tickets to the January return.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Tuesday September 10 at 10 a.m. CT at http://www.MLWTickets.com.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Media and miscellaneous inquiries for this event can be sent to: [email protected]

Buy tickets starting this Tuesday September 10 at 10 a.m. CT at MLWTickets.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Ross & Marshall Von Erich • World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu • The Hart Foundation • Salina de la Renta • LA Park • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • World Tag Team Champions MJF & Richard Holliday • Douglas James • Jimmy Havoc • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Gringo Loco • Zenshi • Air Wolf • Ace Austin • The Spirit Squad and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets available at MLWtickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MORE ABOUT THE NYTEX SPORTS CENTRE:

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING:

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.