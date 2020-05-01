MLW To Stream AAA Lucha Fighter Tomorrow

MLW has announced that it will stream AAA’s recent empty arena event Lucha Fighter tomorrow at 9 PM ET on Facebook. Here’s a press release:

MLW TO STREAM AAA LUCHA FIGHTER LIVE ON FACEBOOK THIS SATURDAY

Live from Mexico at 9pm ET at FB.com/majorleaguewrestling

MEXICO — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced that the league’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/majorleaguewrestling will stream AAA’s live LUCHA FIGHTER series this Saturday night at 9pm ET.

MLW continues its collaboration with Mexico’s grandest Lucha Libre organization, AAA, as AAA presents the live Lucha Fighter quarterfinals event for free.

Lucha Fighter is a unique limited series emanating from Mexico each Saturday night with the mystery matches revealed at the beginning of the broadcast.

“In these challenging times we are happy to share new and free content with our fans,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “What better way to spend your Saturday night than enjoying the stage 4 of the MLW AAA Super Series on beIN SPORTS or MLW’s YouTube channel and then watching more AAA lucha from Mexico City on MLW’s Facebook page?”

Earlier this year MLW revealed a renewed collaboration with AAA Lucha Libre. Since then, several AAA luchadores have journeyed to MLW events en route to the AAA vs. MLW Super Series in early March in Tijuana.

Both organizations look forward to revealing undisclosed new projects on the horizon in the coming months.