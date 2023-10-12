MLW News: Details On Tom Lawlor Replacing Davey Boy Smith Jr. At Slaughterhouse, Production Plans For Event

– A new report has some notes on Tom Lawlor replacing Davey Boy Smith Jr. at MLW Slaughterhouse. As was reported earlier, MLW announced that Smith has been pulled from his World Championship match against Alex Kane and been put on the emergency injured reserved list, with Lawlor taking his place in the match. Fightful Select reports that MLW found out Smith would be out on Wednesday night and worked with NJPW to get Lawlor for the show.

The site notes that there were already plans for Lawlor to return, which were accelerated by Smith’s injury. Smith is expected to return, though there is no timeline on when.

– The site also notes that MLW is planning to have a themed set for Slaughterhouse and that the planned Chamber Of Horrors match will have an electric chair.