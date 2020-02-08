Various News: Note On MLW TV Deal Negoations, New Videos From EVOLVE, MLW Fusion To Debut In New Country

– PWInsider reports that even though MLW is negotiating for other possible TV deals, with Showtime and Amazon showing interest, the deals would be in addition to their current one. The company has no intention to leave BeIN Sports, which currently airs Fusion.

Speaking of which, Court Bauer revealed that Fusion is set to air in another country soon, with details coming lately.

He wrote: “Just closed another international deal for @MLW to bring #MLWFusion to a new country. We premiere this week. The appetite for MLW abroad is stronger than ever. More details to follow.”

Just closed another international deal for @MLW to bring #MLWFusion to a new country. We premiere this week. The appetite for MLW abroad is stronger than ever. More details to follow. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) February 7, 2020

– EVOLVE has released the following videos: