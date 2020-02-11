Various News: MLW TV Meetings This Week, Davey Boy Smith Jr. Tweets About AJPW

– PWInsider reports that several meetings on the MLW TV/streaming rights are scheduled to take place in New York City and Los Angeles this week. They note that MLW Fusion actually beat NXT on BT Sport 2, 16,800 viewers to 12,600 viewers.

– Davey Boy Smith, Jr. tweeted about participating in the 2020 All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival: “Very excited to announce that I will be participating in the 2020 All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival! My father Davey Boy Smith, and also Dynamite Kid and Johnny Smith once competed in the same league. I plan on winning this one!”