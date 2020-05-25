wrestling / News
Various News: MLW TV Pilot Update, MLW Roll Call, ROH Week by Week
May 25, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that MLW started work on a new TV pilot over the weekend. While exact details are unknown, MLW has had talks about doing a talk show featuring MLW personalities as well as an Alicia Atout project.
– Here’s the latest MLW Roll Call, featuring The Dynasty’s big news, Los Parks’ message for CONTRA, Kevin Von Erich celebrates his birthday, Dan Lambert and King Mo have some fighting words for Low Ki, Ol Mancer struggles with the Triple Tower of Doom and more.
– Here’s the debut ROH Week by Week with Quinn McKay which talks about a star that has re-signed with ROH, highlights from the last ROH show before the quarantine, and more.
