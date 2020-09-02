MLW’s TV Series Reportedly Changing Name and Timeslot When It Returns

MLW is reportedly undergoing some changes when it returns to TV this fall. As previously reported, MLW will be returning to TV with new episodes in November on BeIN Sports, DAZN and Fubo, with the first episodes being taped in October. PWInsider reports that the series will have some changes when it does arrive, including a new name and a new debut date.

According to the site, the current plan is to have new episodes debut on primetime on a day that is not yet confirmed. The show will debut first on Fubo, which is available for free across several platforms and devices. The BeIN Sport airing will essentially be a replay of the Fubo TV episode. MLW will also move ahead with original content and specials on DAZN, which will also add a “significant” amount of the MLW library to the service.

According to the site, the plan is to get the company on as many platforms as possible for maximum accessibility for fans. The idea is that streaming platforms are better suited to pro wrestling and supports the business better than traditional TV, which is more set in its ways.