MLW Underground Lineup for Saturday, Terry Funk vs. Steve Corino Featured

August 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
MLW Underground

– MLW Underground will be back with another episode on Saturday, August 22. Here is the lineup for this week’s episode:

* Fuego Guerrero (The Amazing Red) vs. Ikuto Hidaka
* Terry Funk vs. Steve Corino

