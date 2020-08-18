wrestling / News
MLW Underground Lineup for Saturday, Terry Funk vs. Steve Corino Featured
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
– MLW Underground will be back with another episode on Saturday, August 22. Here is the lineup for this week’s episode:
* Fuego Guerrero (The Amazing Red) vs. Ikuto Hidaka
* Terry Funk vs. Steve Corino
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard on Dusty Rhodes as a Booker, Blanchard On Giving Rhodes Advice
- Rob Terry on Being Disappointed With The Menagerie in TNA, His Idea Being Shot Down as ‘Too Scary’
- Bret Hart Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan Early In Their Careers, How Limited Hogan Was in the Ring
- ROH Issues Statement on Xavier Passing Away At 43, Wrestlers Comment