wrestling / News

MLW Sets Underground Episode, National Openweight Title Match & More For Next Month

March 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Underground

MLW has announced its schedule for the next three weeks, including an episode of MLW Underground and more. Next week will see MLW: Never Say Never take place, after which will be an episode of MLW Underground on April 7th instead of the regular MLW: Fusion episode.

MLW: Fusion returns on April 14th, with Alex Hammerstone defending the National Openweight Championship against Mil Muertes.

MLW Never Say Never Has the following card set currently:

* MLW Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman
* Non-Title Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
* Myron Reed vs. Daivari

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Underground, MLW: Fusion, MLW: Never Say Never, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading