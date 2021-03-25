MLW Sets Underground Episode, National Openweight Title Match & More For Next Month

MLW has announced its schedule for the next three weeks, including an episode of MLW Underground and more. Next week will see MLW: Never Say Never take place, after which will be an episode of MLW Underground on April 7th instead of the regular MLW: Fusion episode.

MLW: Fusion returns on April 14th, with Alex Hammerstone defending the National Openweight Championship against Mil Muertes.

MLW Never Say Never Has the following card set currently:

* MLW Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman

* Non-Title Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch

* Myron Reed vs. Daivari