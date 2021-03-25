wrestling / News
MLW Sets Underground Episode, National Openweight Title Match & More For Next Month
March 24, 2021 | Posted by
MLW has announced its schedule for the next three weeks, including an episode of MLW Underground and more. Next week will see MLW: Never Say Never take place, after which will be an episode of MLW Underground on April 7th instead of the regular MLW: Fusion episode.
MLW: Fusion returns on April 14th, with Alex Hammerstone defending the National Openweight Championship against Mil Muertes.
MLW Never Say Never Has the following card set currently:
* MLW Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Calvin Tankman
* Non-Title Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
* Myron Reed vs. Daivari
Challenge accepted!#MLWFusion | @salinadelarenta
📺 https://t.co/PPMFscoqwr pic.twitter.com/ZFTjK9Y8Nq
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On How NXT Officials Feel About Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Peacock Removes Problematic Material From WWE Content
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over