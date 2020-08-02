Various News: MLW Underground Pre-Empted on beIn Sport, Jushin Liger Pays Tribute to Marc Rocco

If you didn’t find MLW Underground on beIN Sport this week, there was a very good reason. PWInsider reports that Underground was pre-empted due to the network’s sports coverage. MLW was made aware of the preemption in advance, announcing it in advance, and the site reports that there may be additional preemptions in coming weeks, and that another timeslot will be announced soon.

The episode is already on YouTube, and you can check it out below. Our own Robert Winfree’s review of the episode here.

– Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger paid tribute to his mentor Marc “Rollerball” Rocco, who died last week:

The other day my teacher, Black Tiger (Mark Hussey), died. He taught me many things through professional wrestling in the British expedition and Japan. Thank you very much. We pray for the souls.