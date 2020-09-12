MLW Underground Preview: Satoshi Kojima vs. Johnny Smith Featured

– MLW Underground is back with a new episode looking back at the promotion from years past. Today’s show show will include a matchup with MLW champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Johnny Smith. Here’s an official description for this week’s MLW Underground:

MLW World Heavyweight Title Fight: Satoshi Kojima (c) vs. Johnny Smith.

Kojimania continues as the World Heavyweight Champion headlines this week’s Underground!

Just one week away from his clash with no.1 contender Mike Awesome, Kojima defends MLW gold in an All Japan ring against one of the very best technicians in the sport, Johnny Smith.

Can Smith deny Awesome’s opportunity to fight Kojima for the title or will Kojimania run over Smith and lead the champion to the master of the Awesome Bomb.

As Terry Funk prepares for his no-ropes barbed wire match, he addresses not only his opponent Steve Corino, but the Extreme Horseman against the original Four Horsemen.. Is The Funker ready for one more round up? Can he bring the fight against a man who calls himself a Wrestling God? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

All of this plus comments from Los Maximos, Raven addresses CM Punk, Simply Luscious makes her presence felt and MORE!

Join Joey Styles as he calls the action!