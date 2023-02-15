MLW Underground Rating, Audience Tick Down From Series Premiere

The rating and audience for MLW Underground held on solidly, down only slightly from the show’s premiere last week. Tuesday’s show brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 73,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics, down a tick and 7.6% respectively from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 79,000.

While it is a drop from last week, the hold is pretty solid as shows generally tend to lose viewers in the second and third weeks as people who have tuned it out of curiosity drop away. Underground did not rank in the top 150 cable originals for the night.

The show is now averaging a 0.025 demo rating and 76,000 viewers between the two episodes aired thus far.