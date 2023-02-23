wrestling / News
MLW Underground Ratings and Viewership Hit Series High
February 23, 2023 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the ratings and viewership for the third episode of MLW Underground on REELZ are the highest yet. The show brought in 97,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This was greatly improved from last week, which had 73,000 viewers and an 0.02. The first episode had 79,000 viewers and an 0.03.
The show was #117 for the night in cable originals.
WWE NXT, Tuesday on USA Network (8-10:07pm):
589,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.14
#16 cable original in P18-49
MLW Underground, Tuesday on Reelz (10-11pm):
97,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.03
#117 cable original in P18-49
