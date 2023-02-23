wrestling / News

MLW Underground Ratings and Viewership Hit Series High

February 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Underground REELZ Image Credit: MLW

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the ratings and viewership for the third episode of MLW Underground on REELZ are the highest yet. The show brought in 97,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This was greatly improved from last week, which had 73,000 viewers and an 0.02. The first episode had 79,000 viewers and an 0.03.

The show was #117 for the night in cable originals.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Underground, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading