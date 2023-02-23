MLW Underground Ratings and Viewership Hit Series High

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the ratings and viewership for the third episode of MLW Underground on REELZ are the highest yet. The show brought in 97,000 viewers and a 0.03 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This was greatly improved from last week, which had 73,000 viewers and an 0.02. The first episode had 79,000 viewers and an 0.03.

The show was #117 for the night in cable originals.