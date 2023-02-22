wrestling / News
MLW Underground Results 2.21.23: Hammerstone Defends World Title, More
MLW Underground aired is third episode on Tuesday night on Reelz, with Alex Hammerstone defending the World Title and more. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* Mance Warner hit Real1 with a car in the arena’s parking lot.
* Sam Adonis def. Calvin Tankman. Adonis then called out MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards, who brawled with Adonis until Azteca’s henchman attacked Richards. Johnny Fusion went to make the save but turned on Richards.
* Billington Bulldogs def. The F.B.I.
* Alex Hammerstone gives an interview and talked about how he’s focused before tonight’s World Heavyweight Championship match and is ready for Jacob Fatu.
* Davey Richards agreed to face Johnny Fusion as a fighting champion any time. Cesar Duran interrupted with Fusion, who said he’d see Richards next week.
* A video package aired for Jacob Fatu, who reiterated that he is cashing in his shot at Hammerstone at MLW SuperFight.
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone def. YAMATO. After the match, a group of men in gas masks appeared and gave Hammerstone a box, which had an octopus. Jacob Fatu comes out and stared down with Hammerstone, and they brawled.
But it's not what you think it is. @TheRealMorrison @ReelzChannel #MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/E3bivJMER9
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 22, 2023
A modification on a tag team classic! #HartAttack #BillingtonBulldogs 🇬🇧@ReelzChannel #MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/lyXocTdnVa
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 22, 2023
Whoa….@SAMOANWEREWOLF makes it perfectly clear he'll be cashing in his Battle Riot Golden Ticket at #SuperFight! @alexhammerstone @ReelzChannel #MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/GX33zeTSg1
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 22, 2023
🐙⁉️ @ReelzChannel #MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/voyVWBTglG
— MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 22, 2023
