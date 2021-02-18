wrestling / News
MLW Underground To Air in Place of Fusion Next Week
MLW: Fusion is taking Wednesday off next week, with an episode of MLW Underground set to air in its place. MLW announced during tonight’s Filthy Island episode of MLW: Fusion that instead of a new episode of Fusion next week, the show will air an episode of the Underground series. Underground aired on Saturdays while Fusion was on break.
Fusion will be back the week after with an episode featuring Los Parks defending the MLW World Tag Team Championships against CONTRA Unit and Jacob Fatu defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jordan Oliver.
NEXT WEEK we go back to the Underground.#MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/n9K1OAuRHZ
— MLW | Filthy Island 🏝 (@MLW) February 18, 2021
