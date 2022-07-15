wrestling / News
MLW News: Update on Richard Holliday’s Health, More Announcements Expected
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
– Richard Holliday remains out of the ring due to the concussion issues he’s currently dealing with. As reported late last month, Holliday had to pull out of some independent dates due to concussion issues. PWInsider reports that the concussion took place during his match with Alex Hammerstone and that he was set to appear at Battle Riot IV, but was not cleared by a doctor.
– The site also notes that the promotion hopes to make a few more business announcements during the summer while they are off between ‘seasons.”
