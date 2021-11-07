MLW News: Von Erichs Reportedly Returning Soon, Possible Mexico Taping, Producers For War Chamber

– The Von Erichs are reportedly set to return to MLW television soon. PWInsider reports that the team will be back soon, having taken a break to heal up and following Marshall Von Erich’s son being born.

– The site notes that there was some discussion at last night’s War Chamber show that MLW may tape in Mexico in December with Cesar Duran providing them with a storyline reason for the location. While they will not be back in Philadelphia next month, talent were told they will return to the city on a monthly basis starting in January.

– Davey Richards, Konnan, Homicide, Savio Vega, and Dave Prazak all worked as producers for MLW War Chamber on Saturday.