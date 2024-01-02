MLW War Chamber 2024 Announced for March in Tampa, Florida

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced the upcoming return of MLW War Chamber. The event is scheduled for March 29 in Tampa, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+. Here’s the full announcement:

LW is coming to Tampa March 29, tickets on sale this Friday

Tickets available at MLWgo.com

Major League Wrestling is returning to Florida on Friday, March 29 for MLW WAR CHAMBER, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL.

Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 5 at 10 a.m. at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.

The event will also featuring a beIN SPORTS national TV broadcast.

The Tampa-St. Petersburg area is recognized as one of the sport’s most iconic wrestling cities, with the Coliseum last hosting an MLW event in August 2003. 21 years later MLW returns with a stacked line-up guaranteed.

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWgo.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime