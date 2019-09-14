wrestling / News
MLW War Chamber to Air on beinSPORTS Tomorrow
– beinSPORTS has announced that the MLW War Chamber match is going to air tomorrow (Sept. 14) on MLW Fusion on the network.
The show will feature Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Low Ki and Tom Lawlor battling CONTRA Unit in the first-ever War Chamber match. Also, beinSPORTS will air Fusion Road to War Chamber on Monday, September 16 at 12:00 am EST. You can check out the full announcement below.
Major League Wrestling: FUSION continues on beIN SPORTS this Saturday, September 14th as the Von Erichs return home to Dallas alongside Low Ki and Tom Lawlor as they battle CONTRA Unit in the first-ever MLW War Chamber match.
Continue watching the action as Salina de la Renta makes a statement that will shock the sport. Also, Leo Brien returns from Diablo Canyon looking to unleash some punishment. Join Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone from the sold-out Dallas NYTEX Sports Centre.
Next, on Monday, September 16th, Major League Wrestling: FUSION airs on beIN SPORTS en Español with the road to the War Chamber. All eyes are on the Von Erich/Lawlor team now that longtime rival, Low Ki, has joined the gang to destroy his enemy, CONTRA Unit. The action continues as National Champion, Alex Hammerstone heads overseas to Japan to participate in the NOAH N-1 Victory Tournament.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation