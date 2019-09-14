MLW War Chamber to Air on beinSPORTS Tomorrow

– beinSPORTS has announced that the MLW War Chamber match is going to air tomorrow (Sept. 14) on MLW Fusion on the network.

The show will feature Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Low Ki and Tom Lawlor battling CONTRA Unit in the first-ever War Chamber match. Also, beinSPORTS will air Fusion Road to War Chamber on Monday, September 16 at 12:00 am EST. You can check out the full announcement below.