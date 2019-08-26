wrestling / News
MLW News: Updated War Chamber Card, Marshall Von Erich Talks War Chamber
August 26, 2019 | Posted by
– MLW released this video of Marshall Von Erich discussing their 9/7 War Chamber event.
– Here is the updated card for War Chamber, which takes place in Dallas, TX on 9/7.
* Tom Lawlor, The Von Erichs & Low Ki vs. CONTRA Unit in The War Chamber Match
* The Dynasty vs. The Hart Foundation in a Best of Three Falls Match for the MLW Tag Team Titles
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Brian Pillman.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Jeff Hardy’s Jump From WWE to TNA in 2009, If He Was Surprised
- Fans Chanted ‘CM Punk’ During Live Event, So Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston Hit The GTS On Each Other
- Kenny Omega Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Pulled From AEW All Out
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’