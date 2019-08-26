wrestling / News

MLW News: Updated War Chamber Card, Marshall Von Erich Talks War Chamber

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
MLW War Chamber

– MLW released this video of Marshall Von Erich discussing their 9/7 War Chamber event.

– Here is the updated card for War Chamber, which takes place in Dallas, TX on 9/7.

* Tom Lawlor, The Von Erichs & Low Ki vs. CONTRA Unit in The War Chamber Match
* The Dynasty vs. The Hart Foundation in a Best of Three Falls Match for the MLW Tag Team Titles
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Brian Pillman.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, MLW War Chamber, Ashish

More Stories

loading