MLW War Chamber Final Preview & Livestream Player

– Major League Wrestling presents MLW War Chamber 2025 tonight on beIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube channel. Here’s the full preview and the player to watch the livestream of tonight’s show:

WAR CHAMBER MATCH: Matthew Justice, Paul London and the BOMAYE Fight Club vs. The Rogue Horsemen: BRG, Brock Anderson, CW Anderson & Bobby Fish

The War Chamber is a nightmarish steel fortress forged from reinforced carbon steel and topped with fortified barbed wire. Once combatants enter, the door is locked. There is no escape! No disqualification! No surrender!

It begins with one man from each team. Every few minutes, another fighter enters — alternating between teams — until all 8 are inside. Then, and only then, does the ultimate battle officially begin.

Weapons are not just legal — they’re guaranteed!

Expect chairs. Chains. Crutches. Barbed wire bats. And bodies crashing into steel.

The team of Justice, London and the BOMAYE Fight Club comes prepared for war, but they face the disciplined, dangerous Rogue Horsemen, a quartet steeped in violence and led by wrestling’s most unpredictable enforcers.

Inside this unforgiving cage, alliances will crumble, blood will spill, and only one team will walk out — if anyone walks out at all.

🔥 MORE MUST-SEE MATCHES TONIGHT:

👑 MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Shoko Nakajima (c) vs. Delmi Exo

The reigning champion readies to roar as Shoko defends her title for the first time ever! Once the sirens fade, it’s war as Delmi Exo is hungry to reclaim the title. But is she ready for “Big Kaiju”?

💥 FILTHY BROS in Chicago!

Bro… the rude boys are in the house! What does the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor have to say? Find out!

🌎 INTERNATIONAL TAG BOUT

CozyMAX vs. Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther

Pride, tradition, and tag team supremacy are on the line as the iconic Blue Panther legacy confronts CozyMAX. But will CozyMAX implode under pressure?

⚡ LIGHTNING MATCH: Myron Reed vs. Ariel Dominguez

In a brand-new MLW match format, the “Young GOAT” returns. Is he ready for the high pressure of a 10-minute time-limit fight where speed, precision, and urgency are everything? No overtime. No second chances. Blink and you’ll miss it.

Plus:

Ikuro Kwon vows to end Mistico’s career?!

KENTA talks MLW World Champion Matt Riddle

Cesar Duran has made a new hire?