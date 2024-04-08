MLW: War Chamber II To Air On April 20

MLW has touted MLW: War Chamber II special that will air on beIN SPORTS and YouTube. Check out the announcement here:

MLW Presents Exclusive 2-Hour Free Special: “MLW: War Chamber II” on April 20

Watch nationwide on beIN SPORTS and YouTube globally

Major League Wrestling (MLW) declares war! MLW today announced “War Chamber II” a special event, airing for FREE on Saturday, April 20 at 10pm ET.

Fans can watch the special nationwide on cable on beIN SPORTS (find a provider) and streaming live on MLW’s YouTube Channel (http://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling).

The main event of the evening is a 2-ring War Chamber cage match, featuring an the final showdown between two bitter rivals as AKIRA and Raven team-up with Jake Crist, and Jimmy Lloyd against The Calling’s Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball, and Dr. Cornwallus in a battle where the only certainty is chaos. Can the cage contain the ferocity of this final and bloody chapter between AKIRA and the Calling? The stakes have never been higher or more violent.

In addition to the 2-ring War Chamber carnage, fans can expect two thrilling title fights:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido (presented by Salina de la Renta)

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr., (with Saint Laurent) vs. Bomaye Fight Club’s Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas.

The “War Chamber II” special will also feature:

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

Star Jr. (presented by Salina de la Renta) takes on Virus (with Cesar Duran)

Zayda versus Sofia Castillo

Plus appearances by AJ Francis, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and more!.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night of Major League Wrestling action, available to fans worldwide for FREE on Saturday, April 20 at 10pm ET.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS or head to MLW’s YouTube channel and experience War Chamber II!

