MLW War Chamber Results 6.7.25: War Chamber Main Event, More

MLW held their War Chamber 2052 event on Saturday night and the results are online. You can see the full results for the show below (per Fightful), along with the full video from the YouTube livestream:

* Matt Riddle interrupted an MSL promo and was attacked by SENTAI Death Squad until Tom Lawlor made the save.

* Chicago Street Fight: Mads Krule Krugger & Babathunder def. Tom Lawlor & Matt Riddle

* Lightning Match: Myron Reed def. Ariel Dominguez

* Dark Panther & Blue Panther Jr. vs. Satoshi Kojima & Okumura

* MLW World Featherweight Championship Match: Shoko Nakajima def. Delmi Exo

* War Chamber: The Bomaye Fight Club, Paul London & Matthew Justice def. The Rogue Horsemen