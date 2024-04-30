MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Set For AZTECA LUCHA Taping

MLW has announced a new championship match for their taping portion of their AZTECA LUCHA event. Here is the announcement:

Janai Kai vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo vs. Zayda title match signed for May 11 in Chicago

Chicago, IL – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Janai Kai (champion) vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Zayda vs. “God Queen” Delmi Exo for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the AZTECA LUCHA event from the sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

This bout is a part of the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the event.

A monumental 4-way battle for the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship has been added to the sold MLW May 11 event at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

Fed up with challengers clamoring for title shots, Janai Kai, against the wishes of Salina de la Renta, has boldly accepted the challenge of facing all three contenders in one epic showdown. Determined to intimidate the entire women’s division and solidify her status as the most dominant fighter and champion in the sport, Janai Kai is prepared to leave everything on the line in front of a sold-out Cicero Stadium.

Leading the charge is the internationally acclaimed Miyu Yamashita, whose reputation as a world-class wrestler precedes her. Making her MLW debut in December, Yamashita delivered a stellar performance against “God Queen” Delmi Exo, emerging victorious in an unforgivingly physical bout. With a background in MMA and karate, Yamashita’s strikes are legendary, setting the stage for a fascinating showdown against the feared striker Janai Kai.

Speaking of Delmi Exo, the former MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion has been relentless in her pursuit of redemption since losing the title to Kai last October. Despite her unwavering determination to secure a one-on-one rematch, Exo has found herself thwarted by the evasive tactics of Promociones Dorado. Nevertheless, Exo remains a force to be reckoned with, especially now that her career is managed by Cesar Duran.

Rounding out the competition is Zayda, who has long lamented being overlooked for a title opportunity. Now, with her grievances addressed, Zayda finally gets her chance to shine before a capacity crowd at Cicero Stadium, ready to seize the moment and etch her name in MLW history.

Lucha Azteca TrillerTV+ card

MLW World Middleweight Title Fight

Místico (champion) vs. Bárbaro Cavernario

Atlantis, Guerrero Maya Jr., & Jesus Rodriguez vs. Felino, Virus & Villano III Jr.

Battle of Legacies

Atlantis Jr. vs. Último Guerrero

For the vacant MLW World Tag Team Championship

CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura) vs. Second Gear Crew

Matt Riddle vs. Josh Bishop (promoted by Saint Laurent)

MLW National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido

Star Jr. & Fuego vs. Magnus & Averno

beIN SPORTS card

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion

Janai Kai (champion) vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Zayda vs. “God Queen” Delmi Exo

Featuring:

•Sami Callihan

•CONTRA Unit

•AKIRA

•Jake Crist

More matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS:

Pre-Show limited Meet & Greet with Cesar Duran in his office! Pre-order your pass at: MLWVIP.com. Note: Must have ticket to event in addition to pass to access this M&G. M&G is limited to 6-6:30pm ONLY.

And more Meet & Greets to be announced!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

REFUNDS

Refunds or exchanges are on a case by case basis.

PARKING

There are parking lots across the street as well as street parking readily available.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM

An institution in fighting for decades, Cicero Stadium is conveniently located 8 miles from downtown Chicago and very close to the Pink Line. You can get to it from both Interstate Highways 290 and 55.

There is stadium seating, which means there is virtually no bad seat in the stadium.

The venue is located at: 1909 S Laramie Ave Cicero, IL 60804

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

From Interstate 290, take the Laramie exit heading South and travel 6 blocks. The Stadium will be on the left and you can find parking both North and South of the venue for only $5. From Interstate 55, take the Cicero exit and head north until 22nd Street. Take a left and then a right on S. Laramie Ave. Travel three blocks to Cicero Stadium and parking is both north and south of the venue for $5.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

Take the CTA Pink Line to the last stop (54th/Cermak) going South. The station is located between 54th Avenue and Laramie Avenue, just north of Cermak Rd. Walk two blocks north and you’re at the Stadium.

