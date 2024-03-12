MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Announced For MLW War Chamber 2024

MLW has announced a new match for its upcoming MLW ‘War Chamber’ 2024 event from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL, on Friday, March 29. Here’s the announcement:

Janai Kai vs. Unagi Sayaka for MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title set for Tampa 3/29

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Fight: Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Unagi Sayaka at MLW WAR CHAMBER, live on TrillerTV+ from the Coliseum in Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 29.

Undefeated and reigning MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai looks to ignite the global stage in women’s fighting once again as she prepares to defend her coveted title against the dynamic force of Unagi Sayaka.

Since ascending to the throne in October, Janai Kai has proved to be an indomitable force in the world of women’s professional wrestling, overcoming fierce adversaries from all corners of the globe, including the likes of Maki Itoh and Hyper Misao.

Renowned for her relentless striking prowess, Kai has redefined dominance within the division, making grappling and aerial assaults a daunting task for her opponents.

However, standing in her path to continued supremacy is the electrifying presence of Unagi Sayaka, a Joshi fighter of unparalleled charisma and color. Boasting an illustrious career that includes triumph in Stardom and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, including an impressive Artist of Stardom Championship reign alongside Tam Nakano and Mina Shirakawa, Sayaka is no stranger to the championship spotlight.

With her Kabukimono spirit fueling her quest for glory, Unagi Sayaka arrives in MLW as a free agent, determined to leave an indelible mark on the featherweight division. Will she be the next Japanese wrestler to seize gold in MLW?

“This title fight transcends borders, captivating a global audience as two of the sport’s finest collide,” says Kai’s promoter, Salina de la Renta. “Janai Kai’s dominance has reshaped the landscape of the division, leaving women fearing the Kick Demon coast-to-coast. She looks forward to putting Unagi’s name on a tombstone HAHAHAHAHA!”

With Unagi Sayaka’s unpredictable offense and unwavering determination, the stage is set for an unforgettable encounter as the top title in the women’s division hangs in the balance.

As the countdown to War Chamber begins, speculation mounts: Will Janai Kai’s reign continue unabated, or will Unagi Sayaka emerge victorious, etching her name in MLW history?

War Chamber TrillerTV+ card

War Chamber Match!

Team MLW (Satoshi Kojima, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders and Okumura) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars® (Tom Lawlor, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Richard Holliday and Josh Bishop) with Saint Laurent

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title Fight

Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Unagi Sayaka

beIN SPORTS card

War Chamber Match!

The Calling (Sami Callihan, Rickey Shane Page, Cannonball & Talon) vs AKIRA, Raven, Jimmy Lloyd & Jake Crist

The debut of NJPW’s Kosei Fujita

Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

