wrestling / News
MLW Working On A New Podcast, EJ Nduka Wants To Be A Part Of It
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling has announced that they are working on a new podcast, a reboot of the old MLW Radio, which will be coming soon. The announcement reads:
Could a new podcast taking fans behind the curtains of MLW be in the mix? That’s the talk inside MLW headquarters in New York.
According to sources, a reboot of the popular MLW Radio podcast is in development.
The MLW Radio Network was founded in 2012 and features a variety of podcasts.
In a post on Twitter, EJ ‘The Judge’ Nduka said that he wanted to be a part of it. He wrote: “The Judge has a few stuff he needs to talk about.”
The Judge has a few stuff he needs to talk about.
— EJ Nduka “The Judge” (@EjTheJudge) March 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- David Arquette Believes He Angered Vince McMahon While Guest Hosting WWE Raw in 2010
- Chris Jericho On Original Plan For Him To Be In WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Vince McMahon’s Handling Of WCW Invasion
- Eric Bischoff On Reason He’d Like To See Cody Rhodes In WWE, How Cody Reminds Him Of Dusty Rhodes
- Bret Hart Pays Tribute To Scott Hall: ‘Scott Would Smile To Know So Many People Really Loved Him’