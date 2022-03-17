MLW Working On A New Podcast, EJ Nduka Wants To Be A Part Of It

Major League Wrestling has announced that they are working on a new podcast, a reboot of the old MLW Radio, which will be coming soon. The announcement reads:

Could a new podcast taking fans behind the curtains of MLW be in the mix? That’s the talk inside MLW headquarters in New York.

According to sources, a reboot of the popular MLW Radio podcast is in development.

The MLW Radio Network was founded in 2012 and features a variety of podcasts.

In a post on Twitter, EJ ‘The Judge’ Nduka said that he wanted to be a part of it. He wrote: “The Judge has a few stuff he needs to talk about.”