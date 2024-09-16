MLW World Middleweight Title Match Set For CMLL Show On Monday

Mistico will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship at CMLL’s show on Monday. MLW announced on Sunday that Mistico will defend his title against Mascara Dorada at the September 16th show in Arena Mexico.

The full announcement reads:

Místico to Defend MLW World Middleweight Championship at Arena Mexico Against Máscara Dorada

In a whirlwind week that could only happen in professional wrestling, Místico, fresh off his historic victory in the 2024 Opera Cup tournament (WATCH FOR FREE), will defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship in just 24 hours. This Monday, he will take on longtime friend and rival Máscara Dorada in the legendary Arena Mexico, the Cathedral of Lucha Libre. CMLL, the worldwide leader in Lucha Libre, will graciously host this highly anticipated title bout.

Máscara Dorada, one of the masked faces of a new generation of luchadores in CMLL, is no stranger to the MLW middleweight division. After making waves in 2023 with a fierce title challenge, Dorada has continued his ascent in 2024 with a string of high-profile wins in CMLL, earning him a shot at Místico’s championship. The two competitors are often trios tag team partners in CMLL, a dynamic that makes their upcoming inter-promotional title fight even more fascinating. Both stars are beloved tecnicos, known for their high-flying abilities and sportsmanship, but on Monday, only one can walk away with the MLW World Middleweight title.

This match not only showcases two of the best in Lucha Libre but also highlights the ever-strengthening alliance between MLW and CMLL, uniting the best of both worlds in an epic cross-promotional showdown. Místico, who just days ago submitted Chris Jericho at CMLL’s 91st Anniversary super show, flew directly to Atlanta for MLW FIGHTLAND to win the Opera Cup—becoming the first Mexican in history to capture the prestigious tournament. Now, as he returns to Mexico City with his MLW championship on the line, fans are left wondering: Will Místico’s incredible momentum carry him through, or will his endurance be tested by the relentless Máscara Dorada?