MLW World Title Match Announced For Slaughterhouse Next Month

Major League Wrestling has announced that Satoshi Kojima will defend the MLW World title against Ultimo Guerrero at Slaughterhouse next month. The event happens on October 4 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL. Guerrero previously called out Kojima this past weekend.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced an MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Ultimo Guerrero (CMLL) at MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

— Grab tickets at http://www.MLWTampa.comand Eventbrite starting at $15. Fans worldwide can witness this match live and free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

MLW has confirmed a blockbuster inter-promotional showdown as Satoshi Kojima will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against CMLL legend Ultimo Guerrero at MLW Slaughterhouse on October 4.

The match was set in motion after Guerrero called out Kojima on Sunday night on social media. Guerrero demanded a shot at Kojima’s title, prompting MLW, CMLL, and Cesar Duran to negotiate the highly anticipated championship clash.

Kojima, who is still recovering from a minor injury inflicted by CONTRA’s Mads Krule Krugger at FIGHTLAND, is fueled by pride and honor as he seeks to fight the best from around the world. Despite concerns from league officials about his condition, Kojima pushed for the match, signing a waiver that releases MLW from any liability.

Ultimo Guerrero, a perennial main eventer and one of the most decorated luchadores in CMLL history. Widely regarded as one of the greatest luchadores of all time and a cornerstone of CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre). A multi-time CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, Guerrero has captured nearly every major title in the promotion, including the CMLL World Trios Championship, the World Historic Middleweight Championship, and the CMLL World Tag Team Championship. Known for his fierce rivalries with icons like Atlantis and Mistico, Guerrero’s feuds have headlined some of the most memorable events in lucha libre history. His technical skill, charisma, and relentless drive have earned him accolades such as being named Luchador of the Year multiple times and being voted into prestigious halls of fame. A master tactician and revered veteran, Ultimo Guerrero’s enduring legacy continues to this day.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWTampa.com and see it go down Friday, October 4 in St. Petersburg, FL.

Slaughterhouse live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Ultimo Guerrero

MLW World Tag Team Championship

CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon (champions) vs. BOMAYE Fight Club

Trevor Lee’s MLW debut

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

More Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

• 5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

• 6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

• 7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701