MLW World Title Match, Women’s Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA
MLW has announced a World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA. The company announced tonight that the following matches will air on next week’s show:
* MLW World Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Matt Cross
* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox
MLW Fusion ALPHA airs next Wednesday on YouTube.
