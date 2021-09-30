wrestling / News

MLW World Title Match, Women’s Match Set For Next Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA

September 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fusion ALPHA 10-6-21

MLW has announced a World Championship match and more for next week’s episode of MLW Fusion ALPHA. The company announced tonight that the following matches will air on next week’s show:

* MLW World Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Matt Cross

* Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley Vox

MLW Fusion ALPHA airs next Wednesday on YouTube.

