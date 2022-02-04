wrestling / News

MLW News: WrestleMania Weekend Show Nearly Sold Out, Fusion Returning Next Week

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Intimidation Games Image Credit: MLW

– MLW’s WrestleMania weekend show is nearly sold out, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tickets are close to being gone for the March 31st show, which is titled Intimidation Games.

– As the site also notes, MLW Fusion is set to return next week and will continue the previous storylines.

MLW, MLW: Fusion

