MLW News: WrestleMania Weekend Show Nearly Sold Out, Fusion Returning Next Week
February 3, 2022
– MLW’s WrestleMania weekend show is nearly sold out, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tickets are close to being gone for the March 31st show, which is titled Intimidation Games.
– As the site also notes, MLW Fusion is set to return next week and will continue the previous storylines.
