MLW’s Alex Hammerstone Joins Pro Wrestling Noah N-1 Victory Tournament

Major League Wrestling has announced that MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has joined the Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory tournament. This news comes on the heels of MLW’s announcement that they have formed a working relationship with NOAH. Here’s a press release:

TOKYO & NEW YORK — On the heels of the formation of Major League Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s alliance, today the two organizations revealed that MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone will compete in the N-1 Victory 2019 tournament.

Representing MLW in the round robin tournament, where all participating wrestlers face each other once, Hammerstone becomes the first MLW athlete to voyage to NOAH under this new alliance.

Established in 2010 as the Global League and featuring some of the world’s best wrestlers, this year the annual tournament was rechristened the N-1 Victory tournament.

Hammerstone will journey to Japan to compete this August as one of the participants in the annual classic.

“Alex Hammerstone has ignited MLW with his combination of power, athleticism and domination,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Very few have the dynastic qualities that he possesses. I look forward to seeing Hammerstone bring his talents to NOAH this summer as he ushers in a new era both companies.”