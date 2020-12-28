wrestling / News

MLW’s Septimo Dragon In Hosptial After Motorcycle Accident

December 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Septimo Dragon

Major League Wrestling has announced that Septimo Dragon is in the hospital after suffering a motorcycle accident in Mexico yesterday. At the time of the report he was in surgery, but no other details have been given.

Superluchas adds that several of his friends and peers are attempting to crowdfund money to pay for the surgery.

