Various News: MMA Fighter Comes Out To Stone Cold’s Entrance, Bray Wyatt Gets New Tattoo, Free Match From Wrestlemania 29

– Before his fight at Bellator 219, David Rickels came out to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s theme song and even wore a Stone Cold vest for the occasion. He defeated AJ Matthews by TKO (punches) and gave a stunner to one of his trainers after the fight.

David Rickels celebrated his Bellator win … with a Stone Cold Stunner 🍻 🎥 @BellatorMMA pic.twitter.com/4RgdVYBPkK — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 30, 2019

– WWE has released a free match from Wrestlemania 29, in which The Miz defeated Wade Barrett to become the Intercontinental champion.

– Bray Wyatt recently got a new tattoo, as you can see in these Instagram photos: