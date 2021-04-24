MMA Fighter Sanjana George Announces Her Signing With WWE

– Indian MMA fighter Sanjana George has signed with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She issued the announcement yesterday on her Instagram account.

George wrote, “It’s official! Signed with @wwe @wweindia. Hope to make you guys proud.” You can view her Instagram post below. She added in her Instagram Story (h/t LockerRoom.in):

“Big Thank you to everyone. Honestly, it’s just the beginning of lots and lots of hard work. Thank you all for the support and love. I hope to do my very best to keep you all entertained and proud. Thank you to all my coaches who helped me get stronger and better. Love to my family and friends and thanking God most of all for this new chapter.”

Per LockerRoom.in, Sanjana previously participated in WWE tryouts in India.