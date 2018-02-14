 

wrestling / News

Various News: MMA Fighter Hits a Tombstone Piledriver Mid-Fight, Latest Episode of Being the Elite

February 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bullet Club - ROH - The Young Bucks

– A new clip featuring MMA fighter Taito Kubota shows the fighter hitting a tombstone piledriver on his opponent. You can see the video of Kubota, who has been fighting professionally since 2010, below. He has a 9 – 1 record in MMA thus far.

– Here is the latest episode of Being the Elite, titled “Bury the Past.” In the clip, Cody tries to cheer the Bullet Club up as tension within the group continues:

article topics :

Being The Elite, Bullet Club, Taito Kubota, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading