Moana 2 Featuring The Rock Released In Theaters

The highly anticipated sequel to the beloved film Moana was released in select theaters today ahead of its full release on Wednesday.

Auliʻi Cravalho reprises her role as Moana, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lending his voice to the character of Maui, and Alan Tudyk bringing the lovable Heihei to life.

The synopsis notes, “Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, propelling her into a treacherous expedition through the forgotten waters of Oceania.”

