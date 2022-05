Modern Age Grappling will host its second event in June, and the first match is official. At the end of Sunday night’s debut show, Colt Cabana challenged Brian Johnson to a match at the event, which will take place on June 30th in Hampton, Georgia:

MODERN • AGE • GRAPPLING JUNE 30th 6PM ET pic.twitter.com/b33ugZdkoi — TERMINUS (@TERMINUSpro) May 23, 2022