Modern Age Grappling Results: Josh Woods Faces Will Ferrera, More

TERMINUS’ Modern Age Grappling held its debut show on Sunday featuring Rhett Titus and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Josh Woods def. Will Ferrara

* Jonathan Gresham def. Invictus Khash

* Baron Black def. Adam Priest

* Brian Johnson def. Rhett Titus. Johnson hit Colt Cabana after the match and Cabana challenged him to a match at Modern Age Grappling II.