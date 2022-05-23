wrestling / News

Modern Age Grappling Results: Josh Woods Faces Will Ferrera, More

May 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TERMINUS Modern Age Grappling Image Credit: TERMINUS

TERMINUS’ Modern Age Grappling held its debut show on Sunday featuring Rhett Titus and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Josh Woods def. Will Ferrara
* Jonathan Gresham def. Invictus Khash
* Baron Black def. Adam Priest

* Brian Johnson def. Rhett Titus. Johnson hit Colt Cabana after the match and Cabana challenged him to a match at Modern Age Grappling II.

