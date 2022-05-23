wrestling / News
Modern Age Grappling Results: Josh Woods Faces Will Ferrera, More
May 22, 2022 | Posted by
TERMINUS’ Modern Age Grappling held its debut show on Sunday featuring Rhett Titus and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Josh Woods def. Will Ferrara
* Jonathan Gresham def. Invictus Khash
* Baron Black def. Adam Priest
#SundayFunday is all day long on #FITE!#ModernAgeGrappling is streaming NOW! Includes unlimited replays, too!@TheEmpBruh is battling @Adam_Priest_ in the ring.
👉🏽 https://t.co/mu05KqqahL@TERMINUSpro pic.twitter.com/OkVceLsqOF
— FITE (@FiteTV) May 22, 2022
* Brian Johnson def. Rhett Titus. Johnson hit Colt Cabana after the match and Cabana challenged him to a match at Modern Age Grappling II.