Mogul Embassy Turn On Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland was attacked by his now-former Mogul Embassy allies on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the AEW World Champion have a face to face with Christian Cage. The two went back and forth and during the confrontation, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun showed up.

The trio attacked Strickland while he was taunting Cage and Liona and Kaun put him through the announce table. You can see a clip below.

Strickland will defend the AEW World Championship against Cage at AEW Double Or Nothing.