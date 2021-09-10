Mojo Rawley Thinks AEW’s Momentum Is ‘Amazing’ For Wrestling Industry, Talks Impact On WWE

Former WWE superstar Mojo Rawley was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and one of the topics he discussed was AEW’s current momentum in wrestling and its impact on WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

Mojo Rawley on AEW’s current momentum and its impact on WWE: “I love what they’re doing over there. I think it’s amazing for the industry in general. You need competition to make you better. You need a competitor stepping up like AEW so the guys over at WWE kind of feel the fire up under them and they escalate their game. Now, probably my favorite thing about it is now you got another viable business out there for guys to go to. Of course you have New Japan and Impact and Ring of Honor and all, but [AEW] is another big player in the game for people to go to, for people to aspire to go to. And they’re doing things differently.”

On AEW’s recent roster additions: “The talent they’re getting over there have been awesome. I think they have a great combination of creating their own stars. They got some guys over there that are wildly entertaining to watch. They’re capturing the top free agents in the game and bringing them all together. It’s going well for them. I’m just thrilled to see how they’re doing. They’re killing it. They’re dominating. It’s good for everybody.”