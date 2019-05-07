Mojo Rawley Cuts Promo During Raw Commercial Break

– Mojo Rawley did not appear on last night’s Raw TV broadcast, but he did appear in a segment during a commercial break that was released later on WWE’s YouTube channel. You can check out Rawley’s promo from last night below. Rawley stated the following:

“Y’all thought you knew who Mojo Rawley was. But as always, y’all were wrong. You see, I spent a lot of time recently reflecting upon the shattered man that I saw looking back at me in the mirror, holding myself accountable for all of my shortcomings and all of my weaknesses. And that takes power, that takes more power than any of you possess. Any of you would go home late at night and you look at yourself in the mirror and you see failure. You see failure and you do nothing about it. Well, that ain’t me! That ain’t Mojo Rawley, and now I’m here, I’m finally here, ready to show the world what I’ve salvaged.”