Mojo Rawley Denies Rumor That He Was Let Go In March

Mojo Rawley has shot down reports that his release actually came earlier than it was announced. As previously reported, Rawley was released last week just at the tail end of the spate of releases announced on Wednesday. A report had been circulating stemming from an initial PWInsider report (per Heel by Nature) that Rawley was quietly let go in early March, and that his release announcement was held off until last week.

Rawley spoke with Fightful Select and denied that news, noting that he still believed he was with the company until just an hour before his release was publicly announced. He confirmed that he was released on April 15th and said that his statement that his “next chapter officially begins May 31,” was not an indication that he was let go before that.