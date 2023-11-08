wrestling / News

Mojo Rawley Thinks Dijak Is Underrated

November 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Wes Lee Dijak Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Dean Muhtadi, formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE, praised Dijak after last night’s episode of WWE NXT and said that he was underrated.

He wrote: “Loving @DijakWWE’s work. Big dawg can go!!!! Underrated big man for sure.

