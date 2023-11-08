wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley Thinks Dijak Is Underrated
November 8, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dean Muhtadi, formerly Mojo Rawley in WWE, praised Dijak after last night’s episode of WWE NXT and said that he was underrated.
He wrote: “Loving @DijakWWE’s work. Big dawg can go!!!! Underrated big man for sure.”
Loving @DijakWWE’s work. Big dawg can go!!!! Underrated big man for sure.
— Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi (@MojoMuhtadi) November 8, 2023
