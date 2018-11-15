Mojo Rawley On Early Heat With The WWE Locker Room & How The Gronkowski Family Helped Get Him Into The WWE

Mojo Rawley recently appeared on Lilian Garcia’s podcast (via Wrestlezone), discussing his early heat with the WWE locker room and much more…

On Life After The Career Ending Injury: I’m kinda grateful that injury happened. In my mind, I think I would have made the team. In the NFL, you never know, but what ended up happening was even though my calf was disconnected, the doctors cleared me and they cut me. They said I was good to play. They knew I was gonna file a grievance with the player’s union, but they sent me home. My world was upside down because I couldn’t walk. I had to move back in with my mom. I was in a walking boot for like four months. They cut me without a dime. They didn’t give me my injured reserve contract. That’s just kind of how they were doing things at the time. They knew a grievance was coming. I think they knew I was still injured, but it’s kind of one of those things that happen, one of those nasty stories you don’t hear about in the papers, one of those behind the scenes things. Actually, I don’t know if I’ve ever talked about this on a live podcast before (laughter). I don’t even know, if I should be talking about this. Anyway, I go home…..I was with my ex-girlfriend since I was 11, as well. She leaves after this. So now I go home. I can’t walk. I’m injured. My NFL career is done. My doctor told me it was a career ender. I’m broke. I’m living with mom. My girlfriend leaves. This all happens within a week and this was after I was riding high, the best I’ve ever felt, finally an opportunity and boom everything is gone. I remember sitting there and I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to handle the situation. I was beat up pretty bad, not even physically, more so mentally at that point and I didn’t know what I was going to do.

On How He Overcame His Personal Slump: I was sitting there in my mom’s basement and I’m looking at myself in the mirror and I saw myself feeling sorry for myself and I cut a promo to myself, ‘What are you gonna do about it? Are you gonna cry? Are you gonna quit? This has been your path since day one. Are you gonna give up now or are you gonna run with this? You’ve been a survivor your whole career. No one’s ever given you a shot. Nobody’s ever given you an opportunity that you literally did not have to take from them. What are you gonna do?’ I talked myself out of it. I went back and finished my master’s degree, 28 credits in one semester, got my MBA to finish. I went to 4 hours of rehab every day and started walking again, even though I couldn’t walk. Again, it was the same thing, taking classes and rehab. I’d leave the house at 3:30 AM and wouldn’t get home ’til midnight, just doing everything I could to get back and eventually I got cleared.

On How The Gronkowski Family Helped Get Him Into The WWE: I’m thinking I might have a legitimate shot of getting back into a camp. Well, I’m sitting there watching Monday Night RAW one day with the Gronkowski Family and they’re all like, ‘Dean, this is what you should be doing. Forget football.’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, that’d be sweet.’ But, I didn’t put any weight behind it. If you’re an outsider, you don’t know how to get signed by the WWE. It’s not like football where you can sign up and segue your way in. You’ve got to know somebody. It’s an unorthodox, more un-traditional path, so I didn’t put any weight behind it. Mr. Gronkowski, their dad, was college roommates with Mike Rotunda at Syracuse. They were teammates. So, Big G, he goes, ‘Dean, I know IRS. I can give him a shout and we can probably make this happen.’ I was like, ‘Yeah yeah please do it.’ I didn’t think it was gonna actually happen. They make the call and they set it up. We went to a live event in Buffalo and we were sitting front row. Right then, ‘Forget football. I’ve got to be doing this. This is it. I have an opportunity to do the first thing I ever wanted to do, long before football. Forget football. I’m coming here.’ So we pursued it. I got my tryout. I went in and cut a promo for [William] Regal at a RAW in D.C. and they gave me a shot

On Early Heat With The WWE Locker Room: I came in completely blind. My tryout was cutting a promo on RAW. I had never run the ropes. I never did anything in the ring. I’d never taken a bump. I had no idea what to expect. All I knew is that I was coming in from football and I had to watch my back because here’s guys who’ve paid their dues on the independent circuit and have paid the dues within this industry and you’ve got a guy coming in as an outsider, someone as they might see as a blue-chip recruit or as someone who hadn’t earned their contract and I had to be cognizant of that. For me, I completely understood that perception because that was me my whole career path as the walk-on, as the guy that wasn’t recruited. [I was] the guy that would watch these five star recruits come in and get pushed ahead of them just because they were the recruited guy, even if they weren’t as good. To essentially get a contract without proving it in this industry, I understood it. Any hate that I had from the other wrestlers in the beginning, I understood. I didn’t appreciate it because I’m sitting here working my ass off. I was the first to show up everyday. I was the last to leave. I was being vocal, ‘Yes sir. No sir.’ I didn’t come in with any sort of ego. I was doing extra conditioning. Any extra session I could go to, I would.